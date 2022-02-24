Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as low as C$4.45. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 57,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$327.06 million and a PE ratio of -13.24.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

