Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,621. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rocket Companies by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rocket Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

