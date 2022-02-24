Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENVX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Several analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

