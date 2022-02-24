Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.17

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.17 and traded as high as C$66.79. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.82, with a volume of 1,441,823 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

