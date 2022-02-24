Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$187,200.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$375,020.10.

Michael Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,450.00.

TSE:RSI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 236,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.42. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

