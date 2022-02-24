Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Borgwarner Inc Sells 1,155,000 Shares

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Romeo Power alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12.

RMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,469. The stock has a market cap of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 299,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 86,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.