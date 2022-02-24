Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 33,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 32,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$136.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

