Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Down 0.5%

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROSEU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000.

