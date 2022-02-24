Router Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.09 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $3.09 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,178 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

