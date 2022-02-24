Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

GIL stock traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.79. The company had a trading volume of 488,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,552. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

