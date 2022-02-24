Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

