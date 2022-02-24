Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83.

