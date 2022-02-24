Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,969,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

