Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,649 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,029.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.