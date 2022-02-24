Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,058 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Trimble worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,655,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after purchasing an additional 341,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

