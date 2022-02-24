Royal Bank of Canada Cuts High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

