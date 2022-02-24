Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,227,000.

VLUE opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

