Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.64% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 374,778 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 234,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.