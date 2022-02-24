Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Vista Outdoor worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.