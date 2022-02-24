Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Atlas worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

