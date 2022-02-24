Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,377 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Arcosa worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

