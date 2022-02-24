Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

