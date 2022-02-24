Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

