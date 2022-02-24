Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,012.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,235.02.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.