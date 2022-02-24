Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.20 Million Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.28% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.