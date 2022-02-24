Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.38% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $57.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.