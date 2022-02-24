Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

