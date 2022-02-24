Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $395,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

