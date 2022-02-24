Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.44 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.