Royal Bank of Canada Increases OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$2.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.97.

OCANF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 40,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

