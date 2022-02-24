Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of United Community Banks worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

