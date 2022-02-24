Royal Bank of Canada Lowers High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HLF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.98. 15,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,932. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$432.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

