Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of NexGen Energy worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

