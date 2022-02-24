Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.16% of Univest Financial worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

