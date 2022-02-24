Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,318 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.93% of Harmonic worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

HLIT stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

