Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $17.43 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.33% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,655,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,379,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,015,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,614,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,261,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $65.16 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

