Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 110,821 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

