Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,354 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.49% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

REZ stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

