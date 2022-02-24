Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

