Royal Bank of Canada Sells 153,527 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,527 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.