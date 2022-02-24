Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,643 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Avalara worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avalara by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

