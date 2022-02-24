Royal Bank of Canada Sells 176,762 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Organon & Co. worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $118,939,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $107,090,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

