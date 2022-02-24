Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,256 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of Steven Madden worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

