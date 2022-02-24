Royal Bank of Canada Sells 626,389 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of NexGen Energy worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 376.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,737,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 671,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

