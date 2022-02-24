Royal Bank of Canada Sells 81,760 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,760 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

