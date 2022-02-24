Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

NYSE RY opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $84.98 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

