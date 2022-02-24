Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Up to $119.74

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.74, but opened at $125.00. Royal Gold shares last traded at $120.12, with a volume of 5,530 shares traded.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

