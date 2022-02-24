Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 507601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.