Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 507601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock has a market cap of C$44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42.
About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)
