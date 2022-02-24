RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,555 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.80% of RPT Realty worth $73,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

