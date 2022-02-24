RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,410 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.64% of RPT Realty worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

